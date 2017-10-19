Baker man pleads guilty to negligent homicide after fatal 2015 wreck

In less than two weeks, about 1,400 inmates across Louisiana will be released earlier than expected as part of criminal justice reforms passed by the state legislature earlier this year. However, some district attorneys worry the state is not doing enough to keep those offenders from going right back to jail.More >>
New Roads Mayor Robert Myer entered a guilty plea Thursday evening on felony charges and resigned from office.More >>
Officials with the State Fire Marshal’s Office are honoring one of its explosive detection canines after she was euthanized Wednesday following a diagnosis of kidney cancer.More >>
LSU President F. King Alexander has reversed his previous decision and will not allow organized Greek activities on campus to have alcohol until at least January of 2018.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, October 19.More >>
The youngest victim recovered this year was a 3-month-old girl, and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old.More >>
A farm accident between Plainview and Floydada led to life-saving measures by an emergency rescue and trauma team Tuesday (October 17th). Fifty-nine year-old Leo Martinez was trapped when his legs were caught inside of a 20-foot tall grain auger cart, causing severe life-threatening injuries.More >>
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer VelasquezMore >>
The Supreme Court of the United States ordered a stay of the execution of Alabama inmate Torrey McNabb minutes before it was scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday.More >>
It will be a perfect night to get a good look at the icy blue seventh planet from the sun.More >>
Ceasar's owner thought her dog had been put to sleep after diagnosis of a life-threatening illness. Instead, a vet tech took the dog home to live with her.More >>
A now former executive with Salisbury-based Food Lion was arrested in Hendersonville on Wednesday night for allegedly trying to meet an underage girl for a sexual encounter.More >>
Henrico police are now investigating a video posted on social media showing middle school students simulating sex and shouting racially insensitive remarks.More >>
The man shot five co-workers early Wednesday in Maryland, then drove to Delaware and shot an acquaintance in the head at a used car lot, police say.More >>
A man was fatally shot by police in Kings Mountain after he reportedly was involved in a hit and run in North Carolina and led multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase through two states.More >>
