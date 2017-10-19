Baker man pleads guilty to negligent homicide after fatal 2015 wreck

A Baker man has pleaded guilty to negligent homicide after a fatal wreck back in February of 2015.

On October 16, John Sanchez, 30, pleaded guilty as a result of a plea agreement with prosecutors following a fatal car wreck in 2015 that claimed the life of Floyd Cox, 69, of Baton Rouge.

Back on February 22, 2015, officers with the Gonzales Police Department responded to a wreck on I-10 W near the Highway 30 overpass after hearing reports of a two-vehicle wreck.

When officers got there, they began investigating the crash and identified the drivers as Sanchez and Cox. Witnesses said Sanchez was driving at a high rate of speed, passing multiple vehicles before he made a lane change and hit Cox's vehicle. After the wreck, both vehicles left the road and landed in a ditch.

Officers observed no obvious signs of impairment in Sanchez. They learned he was running late for work and was driving about 80 to 90 mph. Sanchez claimed that after he switched lanes, he became distracted by something inside his vehicle and that when he looked up, there was no way to avoid hitting Cox's vehicle.

Sanchez was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for moderate injuries. After his release from the hospital, he was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

Cox was pronounced dead on the scene by the Ascension Parish Coroner's Office.

Sanchez was sentenced to five years in prison with credit for time services, which is the maximum sentence for negligent homicide.

