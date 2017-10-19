8 people arrested by AG's office on Medicaid fraud charges

Attorney General Jeff Landry announced Thursday eight people have been arrested on Medicaid fraud charges.

"The people of Louisiana deserve a system that is not plagued with waste, fraud, and abuse. My office will continue to fight daily to root out this type of fraudulent activity," said Landry.

The following people were arrested:

Alexis Arthur, 29 of Opelousas: Arrested on ten counts of Medicaid fraud for allegedly submitting time sheets and service logs for services not rendered. Arthur was allegedly simultaneously employed by two facilities, causing them both to bill Medicaid for services provided to difference clients at the same time.

Derrick Freeman, 37 of Ville Platte: Arrested on three counts of Medicaid fraud for allegedly submitting service logs for services not rendered. Freeman was allegedly providing services to a Medicaid recipient while working another job.

Latoya Johnson, 33 of Palmetto: Arrested on three counts of Medicaid fraud for allegedly submitting time sheets and service logs for services not rendered. Johnson was allegedly providing services to a Medicaid recipient while working another job.

Casey Joseph, 30 of New Roads: Arrested on four counts of Medicaid fraud for allegedly submitting services logs for services not rendered. Joseph was allegedly providing services to a Medicaid recipient while working another job.

Latanya Joseph, 34 of New Roads: Arrested on four counts of Medicaid fraud for allegedly submitting service logs for services not rendered. Joseph was allegedly providing services to a Medicaid recipient while working another job.

Yolanda Patton, 40 of Crowley: Arrested on four counts of Medicaid fraud for allegedly submitting service logs for services not rendered. Patton was allegedly providing services to a Medicaid recipient while working another job.

Amanda Porter, 46 of New Roads: Arrested on three counts of Medicaid fraud for allegedly submitting time sheets and service logs for services not rendered. Porter was allegedly providing services to a Medicaid recipient while working another job.

Chloe Prier, 26 of Mansura: Arrested on three counts of Medicaid fraud for submitting time sheets and service logs for services not rendered. Prier was allegedly providing services to a Medicaid recipient while working another job.

All eight suspects were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

To report Medicaid fraud or abuse/neglect in residential care facilities, call the Attorney General's Medicaid Fraud Hotline at 888-799-6885 or visit www.AGJeffLandry.com.