New Roads mayor resigns from office after pleading no contest on felony charges

New Roads Mayor Robert Myer entered a guilty plea Thursday evening on felony charges and resigned from office.More >>
Officials with the State Fire Marshal’s Office are honoring one of its explosive detection canines after she was euthanized Wednesday following a diagnosis of kidney cancer.More >>
LSU President F. King Alexander has reversed his previous decision and will not allow organized Greek activities on campus to have alcohol until at least January of 2018.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, October 19.More >>
Deputies in Ascension Parish are investigating a crime scene at a home in Prairieville that left one person dead and sent another to the hospital Thursday morning.More >>
The youngest victim recovered this year was a 3-month-old girl, and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old.More >>
A farm accident between Plainview and Floydada led to life-saving measures by an emergency rescue and trauma team Tuesday (October 17th). Fifty-nine year-old Leo Martinez was trapped when his legs were caught inside of a 20-foot tall grain auger cart, causing severe life-threatening injuries.More >>
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer VelasquezMore >>
The Supreme Court of the United States ordered a stay of the execution of Alabama inmate Torrey McNabb minutes before it was scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday.More >>
It will be a perfect night to get a good look at the icy blue seventh planet from the sun.More >>
Ceasar's owner thought her dog had been put to sleep after diagnosis of a life-threatening illness. Instead, a vet tech took the dog home to live with her.More >>
A now former executive with Salisbury-based Food Lion was arrested in Hendersonville on Wednesday night for allegedly trying to meet an underage girl for a sexual encounter.More >>
Henrico police are now investigating a video posted on social media showing middle school students simulating sex and shouting racially insensitive remarks.More >>
The man shot five co-workers early Wednesday in Maryland, then drove to Delaware and shot an acquaintance in the head at a used car lot, police say.More >>
A man was fatally shot by police in Kings Mountain after he reportedly was involved in a hit and run in North Carolina and led multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase through two states.More >>
