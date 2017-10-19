New Roads mayor resigns from office after pleading no contest on felony charges

New Roads Mayor Robert Myer entered a plea of no contest Thursday evening on felony charges and resigned from office.

Myer appeared before Judge Engolio in Plaquemine to enter this plea.

BREAKING: New Roads mayor Robert Myer will face 1 yr in prison in plea on felony charges; resigns from office effective 9am tomorrow. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/box5obPnLP — Scottie Hunter WAFB (@ScottieWAFB) October 19, 2017

Myer will face one year of probation and will not serve time in prison if he pays all court costs and restitution, and meets all requirements of the plea deal. The state will dismiss all but one count of malfeasance in office, to which Myer entered a plea of no contest.

He will not be able to run for mayor again and will have to submit to finger printing. His resignation will be effective as of 9 a.m. Friday, October 20. Myer will be allowed to return to the office between now and Friday morning only to retrieve personal belongings. His sentencing is set for January 9, 2018.

NOW: We caught New Roads mayor Robert Myer heading into the Iberville courthouse. He was pleasant but didn’t want to answer questions. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/1kcuVGo3Xy — Scottie Hunter WAFB (@ScottieWAFB) October 19, 2017

Myer was indicted on ten felonies by a grand jury in August of 2016. He is accused of putting thousands of dollars on a city issued credit card for personal use. He's also accused of giving his financial director a city issued credit card in exchange for sexual favors.

RELATED: Trial date set for New Roads mayor facing 10 felony charges

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.