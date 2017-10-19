New Roads mayor expected to enter plea after being indicted on 1 - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

New Roads mayor expected to enter plea after being indicted on 10 felony charges

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Robert Myer (Source: WAFB) Robert Myer (Source: WAFB)
PLAQUEMINE, LA (WAFB) -

New Roads Mayor Robert Myer is expected to appear in court Thursday evening to enter a plea after making a deal with prosecutors, according to sources close to the case.

Myer is expected to appear before Judge Engolio in Plaquemine Thursday evening at 5 p.m. to enter a plea, which could lead to his immediate resignation.

Myer was indicted on ten felonies by a grand jury in August of 2016. He is accused of putting thousands of dollars on a city issued credit card for personal use. He's also accused of giving his financial director a city issued credit card in exchange for sexual favors.

The mayor was expected to appear in court on January 16, 2018.

