Man faces significant jail time after child pornography conviction

A Baton Rouge man is facing significant jail time after being convicted by a federal jury Thursday of child pornography charges.

A federal jury unanimously convicted Christopher G. Waguespack, 38, after a three-day trial before Judge John W. deGravelles. Waguespack was charged with distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography. While a sentencing date has not yet been set, Waguespack faces significant jail time, including a mandatory sentence of at least five years in prison.

Evidence presented in trial showed Waguespack used his computer to search for, download, store, categorize, and share images of children under age 12 engaged in explicit sexual activities. Officials say Waguespack also took actions to hide his misdoings by using anti-forensic software, wiping software, and encryption on his computer.

"Justice was done today. The evidence at trial established the defendant as a sophisticated child pornographer with a sexual interest in children. His conviction contributes to the safety and security of children not only in our community, but around the world. The market for child pornography is perpetuated by those, like this defendant, who posses and distribute such despicable material. I greatly commend the excellent work of the prosecutors and agents involved in this important matter, including Homeland Security Investigations and the Louisiana Attorney General's Cyber Crime Unit," said Acting U.S. Attorney Corey Amundson.

“Cases like this one reinforce our commitment to working with our law enforcement partners. This is another example of the success of Operation Broken Heart and shows how we can continue to remove these threats to our children when we work together," said Raymond R. Parmer Jr., Special Agent-in-Charge of the New Orleans office of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

