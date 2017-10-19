Coach O talks final Ole Miss preparations

If viewing on a mobile device, CLICK HERE to watch live when the press conference begins

LSU is finishing up preparations for an important SEC West battle against the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Tiger defense will have their hands full against the pass happy Rebels led by Shreveport's Shea Patterson.

Patterson is averaging 357 yards passing per game. He has thrown for 17 touchdowns, while throwing just six interceptions.

The Rebels (3-3, 1-2) have struggled on defense, giving up 37 points per game and 450 yards of offense per game.

Coach O will make his return to Oxford on Saturday to face his old school for the first time as LSU's head man.

In three years at Ole Miss, he compiled an overall record of 10-25 and lost 21 of 24 SEC games.

Orgeron continues to stress the game is about the team and not the head coach.

"This game is not about me. Again, I will say this to you: I had a tremendous opportunity at Ole Miss. I didn't get it done, but the past is the past. This is way behind us. Me and my family have moved forward. I'm so happy to be an LSU Tiger. This is another an SEC game. It's LSU/Ole Miss. It means a lot, and it has nothing to do with me. This is about the team," Orgeron said at his weekly press conference.

Kickoff between LSU and Ole Miss at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium is set 6:15 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN.

RELATED STORY: SEC: Standings and Weekend Matchups

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.