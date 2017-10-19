Couple arrested in drug raid for distribution of cocaine

A Carville couple is facing numerous drug and weapon charges after being found to be in possession of more than 28 grams of cocaine.

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi says the couple was arrested on October 18.

Susan Lodge, 46, faces the following charges:

Possession with the intent to distribute schedule II narcotics (cocaine, in excess of 28 grams)

Possession of marijuana

Troy Lodge, 47, faces the following charges:

Possession with the intent to distribute schedule II narcotics (cocaine, in excess of 28 grams)

Possession of marijuana

Possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance

Illegal possession of a stolen firearm

"The amount of drugs seized in this raid will have an impact on the flow of cocaine in St. Gabriel," said Stassi.

