Special seasonal programming to air on WAFB for the holidays - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Special seasonal programming to air on WAFB for the holidays

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Connect
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Many classic movies will air on WAFB this holiday season.

The programming schedule is as follows:

  • Friday, November 24
    • Frosty the Snowman - 8 to 8:30 p.m.
    • Frosty Returns - 8:30 to 9 p.m.
  • Saturday, November 25
    • Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire - 8 to 8:30 p.m.
    • Robbie the Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe: 8:30 to 9 p.m.
    • The Story of Santa Claus: 9 to 10 p.m.
  • Tuesday, November 28
    • Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer: 8 to 9 p.m.
    • NCIS (Repeat): 9 to 10 p.m.
  • Saturday, December 9
    • Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer: 8 to 9 p.m.
    • Frosty the Snowman: 9 to 9:30 p.m.
    • Frosty Returns: 9:30 to 10 p.m.
  • Friday, December 22
    • I Love Lucy Christmas Special: 8 to 9 p.m.
    • The Dick Van Dyke Show - Now in Living Color!: 9 to 10 p.m.

Holiday Guide: Local events, deals, donation drives

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.
 

Powered by Frankly