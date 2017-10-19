Assumption corrections officer fired, accused of smuggling drugs into jail

An Assumption Parish correctional officer has been arrested after allegedly bringing illegal contraband, including marijuana, into the parish jail.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon says Officer Taris L. Gregory, 21, of Napoleonville, LA, was arrested on a variety of criminal charges related to an investigation which began three weeks ago by narcotics agents and jail administrators.

Gregory, a two-month correctional employee, arrived for work on Thursday at which time narcotics agents and jail administrators placed him under arrest for Malfeasance in Office, the sheriff said.

Investigators say they found a variety of paraphernalia and controlled dangerous substances during a pat down and strip search of Gregory.

Agents say they found cigarette rolling paper, cigarettes, cell phones, tobacco and marijuana during their search as well as quantities of Propranolol Hydrochloride, Seroquel, and Alprazolam.

As a result of those seizures, Gregory was also charged on counts of:

Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana

Possession with Intent to Distribute Hydrocodone

Possession with Intent to Distribute Alprazolam

Possession with Intent to Distribute Legend Drugs to with: Seroquel and Propranolol Hydrochloride

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Gregory was immediately terminated and booked into jail.

