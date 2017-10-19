Assumption corrections officer fired, accused of smuggling drugs into jail

Many classic movies will air on WAFB this holiday season.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, October 19.More >>
An Assumption Parish correctional officer has been arrested after allegedly bringing illegal contraband, including marijuana, into the parish jail.More >>
Deputies in Ascension Parish are investigating a crime scene at a home in Prairieville that left one person dead and sent another to the hospital Thursday morning.More >>
Police have now identified a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting believed to have been part of an online robbery setup. Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Brandon Davis, 28, is wanted for murder by the Baton Rouge Police Department.More >>
The youngest victim recovered this year was a 3-month-old girl, and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old.More >>
The man shot five co-workers early Wednesday in Maryland, then drove to Delaware and shot an acquaintance in the head at a used car lot, police say.More >>
Ceasar's owner thought her dog had been put to sleep after diagnosis of a life-threatening illness. Instead, a vet tech took the dog home to live with her.More >>
Chris Allen's mysterious illness on a private 2014 visit to Havana illustrates how profoundly damaging the Cuba mystery has been for two long-estranged neighbors that only recently sought to patch up their...More >>
It would have the unintended consequence of making basic health insurance available to more people for free and making upper-tier plans more affordable.More >>
Five Amarillo ISD teachers have been placed on administrative leave after the district launched an investigation into a controversial social media post.More >>
Members of the Jackson Police Department (JPD) Vice and Narcotics unit, partnered with the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), to make arrests in sex trafficking and prostitution crimes in Jackson and across the country.More >>
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer VelasquezMore >>
Three women were arrested on prostitution charges on October 12 in a joint operation involving the FBI, Myrtle Beach Police Department and Horry County Police. The operation was conducted at the Hilton Garden Inn in Myrtle Beach, according to Don Wood with the FBI. Devinee Kathryn Boyle, 20, Anjuma Inubia Nesanet, 19, and Tawanna Mickens, 22, have all been charged with prostitution, first offense.More >>
Henrico parents are angry over a video posted on social media showing middle school students simulating sex and shouting racially insensitive remarks.More >>
