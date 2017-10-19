Protesters march against Richard Spencer at Univ. of Florida

A Baker man has pleaded guilty to negligent homicide after a fatal wreck back in February of 2015.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, October 19.More >>
Louisiana police say an unpaid $7 Waffle House bill has led them to make two arrests and break a Los Angeles-based identity theft ring.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Landry announced Thursday eight people have been arrested on Medicaid fraud charges.More >>
New Roads Mayor Robert Myer is expected to appear in court Thursday evening to enter a plea after making a deal with prosecutors, according to sources close to the case.More >>
The youngest victim recovered this year was a 3-month-old girl, and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old.More >>
Trump started the storm this week when he claimed that he alone of U.S. presidents had called the families of all slain soldiers.More >>
Ceasar's owner thought her dog had been put to sleep after diagnosis of a life-threatening illness. Instead, a vet tech took the dog home to live with her.More >>
A farm accident between Plainview and Floydada led to life-saving measures by an emergency rescue and trauma team Tuesday (October 17th). Fifty-nine year-old Leo Martinez was trapped when his legs were caught inside of a 20-foot tall grain auger cart, causing severe life-threatening injuries.More >>
Henrico police are now investigating a video posted on social media showing middle school students simulating sex and shouting racially insensitive remarks.More >>
A man is in custody after killing his girlfriend and two of her children, according to the victim's family.More >>
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer VelasquezMore >>
A man was fatally shot by police in Kings Mountain after he reportedly was involved in a hit and run in North Carolina and led multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase through two states.More >>
Jury selection started yesterday morning for the trial of a man accused of killing a New Orleans police officer two years ago.More >>
Three women were arrested on prostitution charges on October 12 in a joint operation involving the FBI, Myrtle Beach Police Department and Horry County Police. The operation was conducted at the Hilton Garden Inn in Myrtle Beach, according to Don Wood with the FBI. Devinee Kathryn Boyle, 20, Anjuma Inubia Nesanet, 19, and Tawanna Mickens, 22, have all been charged with prostitution, first offense.More >>
