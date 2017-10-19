WANTED: Police identify suspect in deadly shooting during online robbery setup

Police have now identified a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting believed to have been part of an online robbery setup.

Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Brandon Davis, 28, is wanted for murder by the Baton Rouge Police Department.

He is 5-foot-9 and weighs 160 pounds.

Detectives said a double shooting on North Ardenwood Drive on August 10 left Austin Norwood, 22, dead and his cousin wounded. They added the shooting happened during what they think was an arranged meeting to sell a phone.

Investigators said Davis is believed to be the shooter.

Davis is wanted for first-degree murder.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867, text CS225 plus your message to CRIMES (274637) or anonymously or go to www.crimestoppersbr.com.

