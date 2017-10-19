CAUGHT: Tip leads police to suspect wanted in deadly shooting during online robbery setup

Police said a Crime Stoppers tip led them to the suspect wanted in connection with a deadly shooting believed to have been part of an online robbery setup.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Brandon Davis, 28, was arrested Thursday night after a tip received by Crime Stoppers indicated the suspect could be found at a location on Florida Boulevard.

Detectives said a double shooting on North Ardenwood Drive on August 10 left Austin Norwood, 22, dead and his cousin wounded. They added the shooting happened during what they think was an arranged meeting to sell a phone.

Investigators said Davis is believed to be the shooter.

Davis has been booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of first-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, and as a fugitive from justice. He is being held without bond.

