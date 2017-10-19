CAUGHT: Tip leads police to suspect wanted in deadly shooting during online robbery setup

An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly attack in Ascension Parish in which the victims were targeted, according to investigators.More >>
Investigators are trying to uncover the circumstances that resulted in a death overnight. The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed a body was found around midnight.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, October 20.More >>
The official lineup for the Live After Five 2017 fall concert series.More >>
Police said a Crime Stoppers tip led them to the suspect wanted in connection with a deadly shooting believed to have been part of an online robbery setup.More >>
The student’s mother is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, in connection to the incident.More >>
The U.S. Supreme Court temporarily delayed the execution of an Alabama inmate just minutes before he was scheduled to die.More >>
Authorities said the rock broke through the windshield and fatally wounded Kenneth White, a father of four.More >>
A witness to the deadly shooting rampage inside a Maryland granite company says the suspect had grown increasingly hostile recently and had tried to pick fights with co-workers.More >>
The youngest victim recovered this year was a 3-month-old girl, and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old.More >>
The Alabama Department of Corrections executed Torrey McNabb Thursday night for his conviction in the 1997 murder of Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon.More >>
A farm accident between Plainview and Floydada led to life-saving measures by an emergency rescue and trauma team Tuesday (October 17th). Fifty-nine year-old Leo Martinez was trapped when his legs were caught inside of a 20-foot tall grain auger cart, causing severe life-threatening injuries.More >>
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer VelasquezMore >>
An Athens, Texas mother's letter to her 2-year-old daughter's pediatric nurses has gone viral.More >>
It would have the unintended consequence of making basic health insurance available to more people for free and making upper-tier plans more affordable.More >>
