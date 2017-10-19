CAUGHT: Police arrest suspect wanted in deadly shooting during online robbery setup

Police have arrested the suspect wanted in connection with a deadly shooting believed to have been part of an online robbery setup.

Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Brandon Davis, 28, was wanted for murder by the Baton Rouge Police Department. Court documents show Davis was arrested Thursday.

RELATED: Police believe fatal shooting on N. Ardenwood Dr. was result of online robbery setup

Detectives said a double shooting on North Ardenwood Drive on August 10 left Austin Norwood, 22, dead and his cousin wounded. They added the shooting happened during what they think was an arranged meeting to sell a phone.

Investigators said Davis is believed to be the shooter.

Davis has been booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of first-degree murder.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.