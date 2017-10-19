Man sentenced to 21 years for murder at crawfish boil

A man was sentenced to 21 years in prison for killing a man during a family gathering in 2013.

According to a media representative with the 23rd Judicial District Court, Robert Earl Cosey was sentenced by Judge Alvin Turner Jr.

Cosey, who is now 48-years-old, was found guilty of killing Shedrick Diggs, 42, on March 29, 2013. It happened at a home in Prairieville on Richmond Dr.

"Following a thorough investigation, officials were able to determine that Diggs was attending a Good Friday crawfish boil at his cousin’s residence," according to a press release. "The shooter was quickly identified as Robert Cosey Jr., the husband of Diggs' cousin."

Cosey reportedly pulled out a semi-automatic handgun from his car and shot Diggs.

After the shooting, Cosey went back to his home in East Baton Rouge Parish where he was later arrested.

On April 21, 2016, Cosey was found guilty of manslaughter, which is a lesser charge than his original charge of second-degree murder.

This case was investigated by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.

