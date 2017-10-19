Targeted attack sends homeowner to hospital in critical condition, neighbor dead - investigators say

Deputies in Ascension Parish are investigating a crime scene at a home in Prairieville that left one person dead and sent another to the hospital Thursday morning.

Ascension Parish Chief Deputy Bobby Webre said Douglas Tilloston, 70, the person who lives at the home, is in critical condition. His neighbor, Byron Hayes, 61, is dead. Investigators said the men had "traumatic injuries." Relatives said the men were shot.

Wiley said it happened on Tilloston Road, which runs between Parker Road and West Lane, late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

"The investigation is wide open," Webre said. "We are looking at anything and everything."

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the suspect is on the loose.

"We don’t think was a random home invasion. We think this was perpetrated by the person in this home," Webre added.

The murder happened near two schools. Jackie Tisdale, a spokeswoman with the Ascension Parish School System, said officials with APSO told her there was no need to put schools on lockdown.

