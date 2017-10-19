Targeted attack sends homeowner to hospital in critical condition, neighbor dead - investigators say

Police have now identified a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting believed to have been part of an online robbery setup. Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Brandon Davis, 28, is wanted for murder by the Baton Rouge Police Department.More >>
Deputies in Ascension Parish are investigating a crime scene at a home in Prairieville that left one person dead and sent another to the hospital Thursday morning.More >>
A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being found shot in front of a popular fitness center late Thursday night, according to investigators.More >>
A man was sentenced to 21 years in prison for killing a man during a family gathering in 2013.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, October 19.More >>
The youngest victim recovered this year was a 3-month-old girl, and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old.More >>
The man shot five co-workers early Wednesday in Maryland, then drove to Delaware and shot an acquaintance in the head at a used car lot, police say.More >>
Chris Allen's mysterious illness on a private 2014 visit to Havana illustrates how profoundly damaging the Cuba mystery has been for two long-estranged neighbors that only recently sought to patch up their...More >>
Henrico parents are angry over a video posted on social media showing middle school students simulating sex and shouting racially insensitive remarks.More >>
It would have the unintended consequence of making basic health insurance available to more people for free and making upper-tier plans more affordable.More >>
The eyes of dyslexic subjects were different from the eyes of non-dyslexic subjects, which could be the cause of the disorder. There may also be a treatment.More >>
A star is born. Imagine receiving the opportunity to play drums for one of your favorite bands of all time -- even getting up on stage in front of a capacity crowd at Colonial Life Arena.More >>
Trump started the storm this week when he claimed that he alone of U.S. presidents had called the families of all slain soldiers.More >>
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer VelasquezMore >>
Five Amarillo ISD teachers have been placed on administrative leave after the district launched an investigation into a controversial social media post.More >>
