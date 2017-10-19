Old Prairieville neighborhood at center of murder investigation

A well-established neighborhood in Ascension Parish is at the center of murder investigation. Two men were shot, one is dead, and detectives, so far, do not have a suspect.

Homicide detectives converged on a small house on Tillotson Road in Prairieville Thursday morning. It is a well-kept neighborhood where homeowners say they have always felt safe. Ascension Parish Chief Deputy Bobby Webre says this is not the kind of thing they are used to seeing.

“We know it was a shooting based on the evidence we found here on the scene and the information we are getting from the hospital,” said Webre.

Webre says Douglas Tilloston, 70, the person who lives at the home, is stable, but in critical condition after being shot in his home. His nephew, Byron Hayes, 61, was also shot and died there. Webre says it appears the victims were targeted. Hayes' step-father, James Johnson, says the two were handymen who helped neighbors recover after last year's flood and took care of people's lawns.

“It's kind of a shock for this to happen in this way. This is a shock,” said Johnson.



Detectives have few answers for relatives as they try to connect the dots in this murder mystery. Webre says it's too soon to say whether drugs were involved, but the two did live a "high-risk lifestyle," and this is not the first time they've responded to this address.

"The investigation is wide open," said Webre. "We are looking at anything and everything. Be aware, be vigilant around your home. If you remember something that may have happened close to here two days ago, maybe that’s a key piece of information we need."

Before Thursday, APSO confirms deputies have been called to Tillotson's home 14 times from 2002 to 2014. They would not elaborate on the nature of those complaints. Webre is asking neighbors to be on the lookout for clues in the case.

APSO says the suspect is still on the loose.

The murder happened near two schools. Jackie Tisdale, spokeswoman with the Ascension Parish School System, says officials with APSO told her there was no need to put schools on lockdown.

Anyone with information that could help in this case should contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

