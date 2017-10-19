Arrest made in deadly Ascension Parish targeted attack; autopsy underway on victim

An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly attack in Ascension Parish in which the victims were targeted, according to investigators.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reported David Foreman Jr., 46, of Prairieville, is facing murder and attempted murder charges. He was booked early Friday morning.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office is conducting the autopsy on Byron Hayes, 61, and will forward the results to the coroner in Ascension Parish once it is complete.

Homicide detectives converged on a small house on Tillotson Road in Prairieville Thursday morning. It is a well-kept neighborhood where homeowners say they have always felt safe. Ascension Parish Chief Deputy Bobby Webre says this is not the kind of thing they are used to seeing.

“We know it was a shooting based on the evidence we found here on the scene and the information we are getting from the hospital,” said Webre.

Webre said Douglas Tilloston, 70, the person who lives at the home, is stable, but in critical condition after being shot in his home. Hayes, who is Tilloston's nephew, was also shot and died there. Webre said it appears the victims were targeted. Hayes' step-father, James Johnson, said the two were handymen who helped neighbors recover after last year's flood and took care of people's lawns.

“It's kind of a shock for this to happen in this way. This is a shock,” said Johnson.



Detectives had few answers for relatives Thursday as they tried to connect the dots in this murder mystery. Webre said it was too soon to say whether drugs were involved, but the two did live a "high-risk lifestyle" and this was not the first time they've responded to this address.

"The investigation is wide open," said Webre. "We are looking at anything and everything. Be aware, be vigilant around your home. If you remember something that may have happened close to here two days ago, maybe that’s a key piece of information we need."

Before Thursday, APSO confirmed deputies had been called to Tillotson's home 14 times from 2002 to 2014. They did not elaborate on the nature of those complaints. Webre asked neighbors to be on the lookout for clues in the case.

The murder happened near two schools. Jackie Tisdale, spokeswoman with the Ascension Parish School System, says officials with APSO told her there was no need to put schools on lockdown.

Foreman was booked on the following charges:

First-degree murder

Attempted first-degree murder

Illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities

Illegal possession of stolen firearms

Possession of a firearm by person convicted of certain felonies

Armed robbery

Aggravated battery

He is being held without bond.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.