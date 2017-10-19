Gov. Edwards joins other governors calling on Congress to pass legislation to stabilize health insurance markets

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards joined a bipartisan group of governors this week in pushing for a vote from Congress on the Alexander-Murray healthcare plan.

The group is encouraging Congress to pass legislation meant to stabilize private health insurance markets and make health insurance more affordable.

"We urge Congress to quickly pass legislation to stabilize our private health insurance markets and make quality health insurance more available and affordable," the governors said in a letter to congressional leaders. "Senators Alexander and Murray have negotiated in good faith and developed a bipartisan agreement that will help achieve these goals. Their legislation deserves a vote by the House and Senate."

Below is a copy of the full letter:

