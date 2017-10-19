Deputies: Passerby finds man shot near fitness center - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Deputies: Passerby finds man shot near fitness center

Posted by WAFB Staff
Connect
Rhoda Drive near Alco Avenue in Baton Rouge (Source: WAFB) Rhoda Drive near Alco Avenue in Baton Rouge (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being found shot near a popular fitness center late Thursday night, according to investigators.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported a passerby found the victim lying on the sidewalk on Rhoda Drive near Alco Avenue in Baton Rouge around 11:30 p.m. and contacted authorities.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

The business was closed at the time and the victim does not appear to be connected to the business.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly