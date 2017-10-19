SWAC: Weekend Schedule and Conference Standings

Southern travels to Jackson, MS this weekend in search of their third straight win.

The Jags play winless Jackson State at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The SWAC Game of the Week: Division leaders Alcorn State and Grambling State meet in Eddie Robinson Stadium.

Saturday, Oct. 21:

Alcorn State at Grambling State, 2 p.m.

Virginia Lynchburg at Mississippi Valley State 2 p.m.

Southern at Jackson State, 6 p.m.

WEST DIVISION SWAC OVERALL Grambling State 2-0 5-1 Prairie View 2-2 2-4 Southern 1-1 3-3 Arkansas-Pine Bluff 1-2 2-5 Texas Southern 0-2 0-6

EAST DIVISION SWAC OVERALL Alcorn State 3-0 5-2 Alabama A&M 3-1 3-4 Alabama State 1-2 1-5 Mississippi Valley State 1-2 1-5 Jackson State 0-2 0-6

