SEC: Standings and Weekend Matchups

With a 27-23 comeback victory against Auburn, LSU is right back in the SEC West race.

The Tigers travel to Oxford to face pass happy Ole Miss with a chance to position itself for a late season run.

In the East, Georgia is sailing through conference play and looks to be a lock for a spot in the SEC Championship game.

CBS SEC Game of the Week: Tennessee at Alabama.

WEEK 8 IN THE SEC: SATURDAY, OCT.21

Idaho (2-4) at Missouri (1-5, 0-4 SEC)

11 a.m. • SEC Network

Columbia, MO • Memorial Stadium - Faurot Field

Tennessee (3-3, 0-3 SEC) at Alabama (7-0, 4-0 SEC)

2:30 p.m. • CBS

Tuscaloosa, AL • Bryant-Denny Stadium

Kentucky (5-1, 2-1 SEC) at Mississippi State (4-2, 1-2 SEC)

3 p.m. • SEC Network

Starkville, MS • Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

LSU (5-2, 2-1 SEC) at Ole Miss (3-3, 1-2 SEC)

6:15 p.m. • ESPN

Oxford, MS • Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Auburn (5-2, 3-1 SEC) at Arkansas (2-4, 0-3 SEC)

6:30 p.m. • SEC Network

Fayetteville, AR • Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium



Open: Florida (3-3, 3-2 SEC); Georgia (7-0, 4-0 SEC); South Carolina (5-2, 3-2 SEC); Texas A&M (5-2, 3-1 SEC); Vanderbilt (3-4, 0-4 SEC)

SEC STANDINGS:

SEC WEST SEC OVERALL ALABAMA 4-0 7-0 AUBURN 3-1 5-2 TEXAS A&M 3-1 5-2 LSU 2-1 5-2 OLE MISS 1-2 3-3 MISS. STATE 1-2 4-2 ARKANSAS 0-3 2-4

SEC EAST SEC OVERALL GEORGIA 4-0 7-0 KENTUCKY 2-1 5-1 FLORIDA 3-2 3-3 S. CAROLINA 3-2 5-2 MISSOURI 0-4 1-5 TENNESSEE 0-3 3-3 VANDERBILT 0-4 3-4

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.