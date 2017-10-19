SEC: Standings and Weekend Matchups

With a 27-23 comeback victory against Auburn, LSU is right back in the SEC West race.
The Tigers travel to Oxford to face pass happy Ole Miss with a chance to position itself for a late season run.
In the East, Georgia is sailing through conference play and looks to be a lock for a spot in the SEC Championship game.
CBS SEC Game of the Week: Tennessee at Alabama.
WEEK 8 IN THE SEC: SATURDAY, OCT.21
Idaho (2-4) at Missouri (1-5, 0-4 SEC)
11 a.m. • SEC Network
Columbia, MO • Memorial Stadium - Faurot Field
Tennessee (3-3, 0-3 SEC) at Alabama (7-0, 4-0 SEC)
2:30 p.m. • CBS
Tuscaloosa, AL • Bryant-Denny Stadium
Kentucky (5-1, 2-1 SEC) at Mississippi State (4-2, 1-2 SEC)
3 p.m. • SEC Network
Starkville, MS • Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field
LSU (5-2, 2-1 SEC) at Ole Miss (3-3, 1-2 SEC)
6:15 p.m. • ESPN
Oxford, MS • Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
Auburn (5-2, 3-1 SEC) at Arkansas (2-4, 0-3 SEC)
6:30 p.m. • SEC Network
Fayetteville, AR • Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
Open: Florida (3-3, 3-2 SEC); Georgia (7-0, 4-0 SEC); South Carolina (5-2, 3-2 SEC); Texas A&M (5-2, 3-1 SEC); Vanderbilt (3-4, 0-4 SEC)
SEC STANDINGS:
|SEC WEST
|SEC
|OVERALL
|ALABAMA
|4-0
|7-0
|AUBURN
|3-1
|5-2
|TEXAS A&M
|3-1
|5-2
|LSU
|2-1
|5-2
|OLE MISS
|1-2
|3-3
|MISS. STATE
|1-2
|4-2
|ARKANSAS
|0-3
|2-4
|SEC EAST
|SEC
|OVERALL
|GEORGIA
|4-0
|7-0
|KENTUCKY
|2-1
|5-1
|FLORIDA
|3-2
|3-3
|S. CAROLINA
|3-2
|5-2
|MISSOURI
|0-4
|1-5
|TENNESSEE
|0-3
|3-3
|VANDERBILT
|0-4
|3-4
