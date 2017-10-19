FBI: 84 minors rescued, including 18-month-old in Baton Rouge, during nationwide sex trafficking crackdown

New details were released Wednesday about a national crackdown on sex trafficking.

The three-day operation rescued more than 80 victims of sex trafficking across the country, including an 18-month-old child in Baton Rouge.

The operation found four suspected traffickers in Louisiana.

The FBI reported most of the victims rescued were young, with the average age being just 15 years old.

"We at the FBI have no greater mission than to protect our nation’s children from harm. Unfortunately, the number of traffickers arrested - and the number of children recovered - reinforces why we need to continue to do this important work," said FBI Director Christopher Wray. "This operation isn't just about taking traffickers off the street. It's about making sure we offer help and a way out to these young victims who find themselves caught in a vicious cycle of abuse."

Agents added 120 arrests were made during the special investigation.

Investigators said child trafficking is a problem in nearly every community across America.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.