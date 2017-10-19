FBI: 84 minors rescued, including 18-month-old in Baton Rouge, during nationwide sex trafficking crackdown

New details were released Wednesday about a national crackdown on sex trafficking. The three-day operation rescued more than 80 victims of sex trafficking across the country, including an 18-month-old child in Baton Rouge.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, October 19.More >>
On Thursday, East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will formally announce the ReBuilds Americorps VISTA program to help support and strengthen neighborhoods in high crime areas.More >>
Firefighters in Baton Rouge were called out to a blaze at a vacant house early Thursday morning. The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it happened on Kentucky Street near I-10 and East Washington Street around 4:30 a.m.More >>
Hollydays, a three-day holiday shopping extravaganza, will be held over the weekend at the Raising Cane's River Center.More >>
Chris Allen's mysterious illness on a private 2014 visit to Havana illustrates how profoundly damaging the Cuba mystery has been for two long-estranged neighbors that only recently sought to patch up their...More >>
It would have the unintended consequence of making basic health insurance available to more people for free and making upper-tier plans more affordable.More >>
The eyes of dyslexic subjects were different from the eyes of non-dyslexic subjects, which could be the cause of the disorder. There may also be a treatment.More >>
Trump started the storm this week when he claimed that he alone of U.S. presidents had called the families of all slain soldiers.More >>
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer VelasquezMore >>
The youngest victim recovered this year was a 3-month-old girl, and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old.More >>
The 5-year-old donated more than $30 of her own money, so her friends could have milk.More >>
The man shot five co-workers early Wednesday in Maryland, then drove to Delaware and shot an acquaintance in the head at a used car lot, police say.More >>
Investigation revealed the 2-week-old baby had been shaken, detectives say.More >>
A star is born. Imagine receiving the opportunity to play drums for one of your favorite bands of all time -- even getting up on stage in front of a capacity crowd at Colonial Life Arena.More >>
