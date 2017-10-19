Sportsline Co-Players of the Week: Zachary's Keilon Brown and Dutchtown's Van’Shon Grayson

For the second consecutive week, Zachary sophomore quarterback Keilon Brown’s performance was good enough to be awarded as a player of the week.

Brown led the way as the Broncos crushed Denham Springs 49-7. He accounted for seven total touchdowns and more than 300 yards through the air and on the ground. Brown’s performance, against one of the area’s stoutest defenses, is one of many he has had since assuming the starting role last season as a freshman. Now as a sophomore, Brown is picking up exactly where he left off as David Brewerton’s Zachary machine rumbles towards another deep postseason run.

On the other end of the coverage area, the Dutchtown Griffins held on for a 24-17 upset victory over rival St. Amant. The Griffins were led by senior defensive back Van’Shon Grayson, who willed Dutchtown to the victory with impact in all three phases of the game.

Grayson had a receiving touchdown, a rushing touchdown, a fumble recovery on special teams, and to top it all off, the game-winning interception to seal the Griffins’ big upset win.

While Grayson said he prefers defense, head coach Guy Mistretta has been forced to use his skill sets on both sides of the ball, calling Grayson a "student of the game."

