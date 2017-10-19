Shooting victim found in Melrose East neighborhood, unknown wher - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Shooting victim found in Melrose East neighborhood, unknown where shooting happened

North Afton Parkway at Waverly Drive in Baton Rouge (Source: WAFB) North Afton Parkway at Waverly Drive in Baton Rouge (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital late Wednesday night.

The victim was found shot on North Afton Parkway at Waverly Drive in the Melrose East neighborhood of Baton Rouge, but it is not known where the shooting actually happened.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

The shooting remains under investigation.

