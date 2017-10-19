Shooting on Ave. I in Baton Rouge sends 1 to the hospital - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Shooting on Ave. I in Baton Rouge sends 1 to the hospital

Avenue I near Woodcock Street in Baton Rouge (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Investigators responded to a reported shooting early Thursday morning.

It happened on Avenue I near Woodcock Street in Baton Rouge around 12:15 a.m.

One victim was taken away in an ambulance.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

The shooting is still being investigated.

