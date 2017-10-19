Fire investigators try to figure out what caused vacant house to go up in flames

Off I-10 near Dalrymple Drive in Baton Rouge (Source: WAFB)

Firefighters in Baton Rouge were called out to a blaze at a vacant house early Thursday morning.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it happened on Kentucky Street near I-10 and East Washington Street around 4:30 a.m.

Flames and smoke could be seen by our tower camera off I-10 near Dalrymple Drive.

Mark Miles with BRFD said the back of the house was on fire when crews arrived on the scene. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

