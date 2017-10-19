Crews respond to early morning fire in Baton Rouge - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Crews respond to early morning fire in Baton Rouge

Posted by WAFB Staff
Off I-10 near Dalrymple Drive in Baton Rouge (Source: WAFB) Off I-10 near Dalrymple Drive in Baton Rouge (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Firefighters in Baton Rouge were called out to a fire early Thursday morning.

It could be seen by our tower camera off I-10 near Dalrymple Drive around 4:30 a.m.

Officials have not released any details about the fire.

