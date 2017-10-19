Motorcyclist injured in crash in Iberville Parish - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Motorcyclist injured in crash in Iberville Parish

Posted by WAFB Staff
Connect
(Source: Raycommedia) (Source: Raycommedia)
ST. GABRIEL, LA (WAFB) -

A motorcyclist was injured in a crash in Iberville Parish on Wednesday.

It happened on LA 30 near Bayou Paul Lane in St. Gabriel around 6:45 p.m.

LA 30 was shut down briefly due to the wreck.

The condition of the motorcyclist is unknown.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly