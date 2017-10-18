Three candidates submit applications for position of Central Superintendent

Three candidates have put their names in the hat to become the next Central Community School System Superintendent. The candidates are Jason Fountain, Ed.D., Leslie Jones, Ph.D., and Paul Nelson, Ph.D.More >>
LSU President F. King Alexander had some harsh words for lawmakers as he spoke before the Baton Rouge Rotary Wednesday. He made a case for fully funding TOPS, while slamming lawmakers for what he believes to be a constant cloud of uncertainty.More >>
I have never lost a child, nor have I been close to anyone who has. I’d like to think I am sensitive to loss of that kind; empathetic, sympathetic. It's said a person cannot possibly know how another feels about a particular situation, especially a tragic one, unless she or he has experienced that same thing. So with regard to losing a child, I find myself asking, "Am I really compassionate enough?"More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, October 18.More >>
It's time to give thanks and celebrate another holiday season.More >>
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer VelasquezMore >>
A star is born. Imagine receiving the opportunity to play drums for one of your favorite bands of all time -- even getting up on stage in front of a capacity crowd at Colonial Life Arena.More >>
The hotel security guard who is a witness to the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history says he was shot while walking down a hotel hallway outside where Stephen Paddock was holed up in a suite.More >>
While some say it's a great idea, others say the change is trivial.More >>
One California restaurant was reportedly caught red-handed using Popeye's fried chicken as their own, but the restaurant offered up a lengthy response in return.More >>
