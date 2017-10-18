Three candidates submit applications for position of Central Superintendent

Three candidates have put their names in the hat to become the next Central Community School System Superintendent.

The candidates are Jason Fountain, Ed.D., Leslie Jones, Ph.D., and Paul Nelson, Ph.D.

Fountain has been in education his whole career, teaching middle school math for seven years in Alabama before moving to a position on the collegiate level to offer academic support to college athletes. Fountain has worked at Mississippi State University, Florida State University, and Louisiana State University. From there, he became assistant principal at Tanglewood and then principal at Central Middle. Fountain believes his experience in various positions makes him a uniquely qualified candidate.

Jones says for the past 17 years, she has been employed in higher education and that she's been very involved in K-12 schools. As a member of the South Central Louisiana Association of School Superintendents, she attends monthly meetings with superintendents in the region.

Jones says for the past 17 years, she has been employed in higher education and that she's been very involved in K-12 schools. As a member of the South Central Louisiana Association of School Superintendents, she attends monthly meetings with superintendents in the region.

Jones served as principal at Labadieville Primary. She has also been employed in the College of Education at Nicholls State University for 17 years, serving on accreditation committees and many other departmental, college, and university committees. Jones also has experience teaching as a Master Advisor. She has also made many scholarly contributions in the form of research papers. Her numerous achievements in the education community are too many to name.

Nelson has an educational background and is in his sixth year serving as superintendent in Louisiana. He's also been a supervisor and school administrator. He was recently elected by Louisiana superintendents to represent them on the TRSL Board of Directors.

