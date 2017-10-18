Central school board casts unanimous vote for new superintendent

The Central School Board cast a unanimous vote for the school district's next superintendent Monday evening.

Jason Fountain was voted the next superintendent of the Central Community School System. Fountain says his biggest challenge will be continuing to grow Central's success. "I said it from the beginning, our goal was to be a world class school system for every child in this city. That's our goal. We're going to be strong and tenacious in going after that and it's about the best at what we can do," said Fountain.

Fountain will take over the position at the beginning of the new year when the current superintendent retires.

Fountain beat out two other candidates for the position. Those candidates were Leslie Jones, Ph.D. and Paul Nelson, Ph.D.

Fountain has been in education his whole career, teaching middle school math for seven years in Alabama before moving to a position on the collegiate level to offer academic support to college athletes. Fountain has worked at Mississippi State University, Florida State University, and Louisiana State University. From there, he became assistant principal at Tanglewood and then principal at Central Middle. Fountain believes his experience in various positions makes him a uniquely qualified candidate.

Fountain's full application can be viewed below.

