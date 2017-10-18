LSU president says TOPS uncertainty drives students to out-of-state schools; lawmakers disagree

Three candidates have put their names in the hat to become the next Central Community School System Superintendent. The candidates are Jason Fountain, Ed.D., Leslie Jones, Ph.D., and Paul Nelson, Ph.D.More >>
LSU President F. King Alexander had some harsh words for lawmakers as he spoke before the Baton Rouge Rotary Wednesday. He made a case for fully funding TOPS, while slamming lawmakers for what he believes to be a constant cloud of uncertainty.More >>
I have never lost a child, nor have I been close to anyone who has. I’d like to think I am sensitive to loss of that kind; empathetic, sympathetic. It's said a person cannot possibly know how another feels about a particular situation, especially a tragic one, unless she or he has experienced that same thing. So with regard to losing a child, I find myself asking, "Am I really compassionate enough?"More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, October 18.More >>
It's time to give thanks and celebrate another holiday season.More >>
The eyes of dyslexic subjects were different from the eyes of non-dyslexic subjects, which could be the cause of the disorder. There may also be a treatment.More >>
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer VelasquezMore >>
The new order grants the convicted sex offender no parental rights over a child born to a woman who said the man raped her when she was 12.More >>
A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.More >>
While some say it's a great idea, others say the change is trivial.More >>
Blue Ash Police are sending out a warning about a new gift card scam popping up in the area.More >>
A star is born. Imagine receiving the opportunity to play drums for one of your favorite bands of all time -- even getting up on stage in front of a capacity crowd at Colonial Life Arena.More >>
It’s been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried their 5-year-old son, Jake, after he lost a long battle with leukemia.More >>
