Mayor Broome to announce new program to target crime

On Thursday, East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will formally announce the ReBuilds Americorps VISTA program to help support and strengthen neighborhoods in high crime areas.

During the mayor's Call to Action community meetings last week, many residents spoke out about the need for neighborhood watch type programs, and for more support and resources for their communities. Through this new program, AmeriCorps members will maintain a presence in high crime neighborhoods to provide resources and help improve those communities.

The mayor's office has also partnered with the Baton Rouge Police Department to offer a mentoring program through the Baton Rouge Police Athletic League Mentoring Initiative. This program aims to strengthen the relationship between the city's youth and law enforcement. This is a free program where young people can get one-on-one mentoring with a BRPD officer for up to 12 weeks. There are also recreational activities for them to participate in.

Broome will formally announce the program Thursday morning at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center on Gus Young Avenue.

