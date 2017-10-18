Hollydays shopping event to be held this weekend at River Center

Hollydays, a three-day holiday shopping extravaganza, will be held over the weekend at the Raising Cane's River Center.

The event is presented by the Junior League and some of the proceeds will go towards their outreach initiatives and training programs. These programs support partnering agencies such as Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital, the LSU Agricultural Center, East Baton Rouge Parish schools, Big Buddy, and local chapters of Girls on the Run.

Hours for the market are as follows:

Thursday, October 19 Preferred shopping: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. General shopping: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, October 20 General shopping: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, October 21 General shopping: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.



