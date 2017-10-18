Hollydays shopping event to be held this weekend at River Center

There is a now a boat launch specifically designed for canoes and kayaks in Baton Rouge. The new boat launch is located behind the baseball fields at BREC's Highland Road Park.More >>
There is a now a boat launch specifically designed for canoes and kayaks in Baton Rouge. The new boat launch is located behind the baseball fields at BREC's Highland Road Park.More >>
Hollydays, a three-day holiday shopping extravaganza, will be held over the weekend at the Raising Cane's River Center.More >>
Hollydays, a three-day holiday shopping extravaganza, will be held over the weekend at the Raising Cane's River Center.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, October 18.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, October 18.More >>
Allen Randall, known as Bubba to his friends, has two relatively new tattoos on the inside of his forearm. The first is a purple and teal awareness ribbon with the date April 7, 2015. That was the day his 24-year-old son, Jessie, took his own life.More >>
Allen Randall, known as Bubba to his friends, has two relatively new tattoos on the inside of his forearm. The first is a purple and teal awareness ribbon with the date April 7, 2015. That was the day his 24-year-old son, Jessie, took his own life.More >>
There could be no complaining about Wednesday’s weather under the blue skies and sunshine.More >>
There could be no complaining about Wednesday’s weather under the blue skies and sunshine.More >>
One California restaurant was reportedly caught red-handed using Popeye's fried chicken as their own, but the restaurant offered up a lengthy response in return.More >>
One California restaurant was reportedly caught red-handed using Popeye's fried chicken as their own, but the restaurant offered up a lengthy response in return.More >>
The man is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.More >>
The man is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.More >>
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer VelasquezMore >>
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer VelasquezMore >>
A star is born. Imagine receiving the opportunity to play drums for one of your favorite bands of all time -- even getting up on stage in front of a capacity crowd at Colonial Life Arena.More >>
A star is born. Imagine receiving the opportunity to play drums for one of your favorite bands of all time -- even getting up on stage in front of a capacity crowd at Colonial Life Arena.More >>
A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.More >>
A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.More >>
Crystal Leatherman told WBTV Monday that she was stunned when she recently went to visit her son’s grave and the grave marker was gone.More >>
Crystal Leatherman told WBTV Monday that she was stunned when she recently went to visit her son’s grave and the grave marker was gone.More >>
The NFL is not changing its national anthem policy to require players to stand during the national anthem.More >>
The NFL is not changing its national anthem policy to require players to stand during the national anthem.More >>
Blue Ash Police are sending out a warning about a new gift card scam popping up in the area.More >>
Blue Ash Police are sending out a warning about a new gift card scam popping up in the area.More >>