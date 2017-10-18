VIDEO: Outdoors with Capt. CT Williams segment 2 October 16

Copyright WAFB 2017. All rights reserved.
The 2017 LSU men's basketball team will finish dead last in the Southeastern Conference, according to a panel of both SEC and national media members.More >>
The 2017 LSU men's basketball team will finish dead last in the Southeastern Conference, according to a panel of both SEC and national media members.More >>
Former Redemptorist High star Russell Gage Jr. started as a defensive back at LSU, but finally, towards of his junior year began to make an impact as a wide receiver.More >>
Former Redemptorist High star Russell Gage Jr. started as a defensive back at LSU, but finally, towards of his junior year began to make an impact as a wide receiver.More >>
Chalk up another big honor for LSU linebacker Devin White after the Tigers stunning 27-23 comeback victory against Auburn.More >>
Chalk up another big honor for LSU linebacker Devin White after the Tigers stunning 27-23 comeback victory against Auburn.More >>
LSU head coach Paul Mainieri has been named the manager for the 2018 Collegiate National Team by USA Baseball.More >>
LSU head coach Paul Mainieri has been named the manager for the 2018 Collegiate National Team by USA Baseball.More >>
Southern head coach Dawson Odums previews this weekend's game against Jackson State Tuesday afternoon at his weekly press conference.More >>
Southern head coach Dawson Odums previews this weekend's game against Jackson State Tuesday afternoon at his weekly press conference.More >>