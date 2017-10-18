Officials still looking for Breaux Bridge woman missing since September

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office is still searching for a missing woman from Breaux Bridge.

Keshia D. Sylvester, 29, was last seen and heard from around September 22 or 23 in the Breaux Bridge area.

Sylvester is described as a black female who is 5' 2" tall, weighing about 145 lbs.

Anyone with information should contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-394-3071.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.