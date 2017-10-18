MISSING: Breaux Bridge woman known to visit Baton Rouge, Shreveport areas

MISSING: Breaux Bridge woman known to visit Baton Rouge, Shrevep - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Keshia Sylvester, 29 (Source: St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office) Keshia Sylvester, 29 (Source: St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office)
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA (WAFB) -

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing woman from Breaux Bridge.

Keshia D. Sylvester, 29, was last seen in a white pickup truck in the Breaux Bridge area on October 2. Officials say she is known to frequent the Baton Rouge and Shreveport areas.

Sylvester is described as a black female who is 5' 2" tall, weighing about 145 lbs. 

Anyone with information should contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-394-3071.

