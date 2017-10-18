State officials endorse John Schroder for state treasurer

A number of state officials have publicly endorsed John Schroder for the position of state treasurer.

On Wednesday, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced his support for the Republican candidate.

"Conservatives in the legislature need fellow leaders to fight the governor's tax and waste policies. John Schroder is the best candidate to help our efforts to rein in wasteful government spending, lower taxes, and grow our economy," said Landry. "Like me, John has experience in law enforcement, as a criminal investigator in the Army and as a narcotics detective in the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office. This experience of investigating and seeking the truth will prove invaluable as John works to get past the governor's dishonest budgeting and fix the fiscal mess in Baton Rouge."

"I am thankful to Attorney General Jeff Landry for his endorsement and conservative leadership. I look forward to continue working closely with him as Louisiana's next treasurer," said Schroder.

Over the weekend, U.S. Senator John Kennedy also endorsed Schroder, who is headed to a runoff election in November, where he will face Democrat Derrick Edwards. The runoff election will be held November 18.

Kennedy's statement reads:

With the state budget on a path to destruction, and a governor who thinks he can tax Louisiana into prosperity, we need a state treasurer who's not afraid to speak his mind. I believe John Schroder will do that. He wants to put our state on a better financial path for our kids and our grandkids. I congratulate John on making the runoff. He has my full support in the weeks ahead.

