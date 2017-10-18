Another gorgeous, fall day on the books; rain returns for weekend

There could be no complaining about Wednesday’s weather under the blue skies and sunshine. The humidity stayed low and it proved to be another gorgeous October day.

Skies will stay clear overnight and remain mainly clear into Thursday morning with temperatures slipping down in the low to mid 50s by sunrise for metro Baton Rouge. Like Wednesday, we will see a few fair weather clouds during the afternoon, but it will be a mostly sunny day with highs in the low to mid 80s.

You've probably noticed a modest warming trend over the past couple of days and that will continue into the weekend. In addition, you will likely feel a slow return of Gulf humidity creeping back in for Friday and the weekend too.

Friday won’t be a bad day at all, although not as pretty and dry (low humidity) as the past couple of days. After a Friday morning start in the upper 50s to around 60°, we can expect partly cloudy skies through the day with highs in the mid 80s. We can’t definitively say there won't be rain for the day, but we’ve only got rain chances posted at a mere 10 percent, so don’t let that change your plans for Friday evening. Whether it will be high school football, Live After 5 in downtown Baton Rouge, Live at Five on the west side in Addis, dinner and a movie, or simply some quiet time in the backyard, Friday evening should be a nice one for just about everyone in the WAFB area.

Unfortunately, rain is back in the forecast for the weekend. And the humidity will be returning with the rain too. Morning starts for both Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 60s to near 70°, a response to the more humid air in place. Highs for both days will be in the low to mid 80s, although the humidity will make that feel a bit warmer.

But the big story for the weekend will be rain. The WAFB First Alert Forecast has rain chances at 50 percent for Saturday, with most of that coming in the afternoon and evening. Sunday looks rather wet throughout the better part of the day and we’re posting rain chances at 70 to 80 percent.

A cold front, advancing from the northwest, will move across the Bayou State on Sunday and early Monday. In addition to a wet Sunday, we are posting 50/50 rain chances for Monday, with the best chances of rain coming during the morning.

Rain totals around the WAFB area for the three-day period are expected to run between 1” to 2” for most neighborhoods, with isolated larger totals possible. As for a severe weather threat, we certainly need to be prepared for a few strong to severe storms on Sunday, but we do not anticipate a widespread severe weather outbreak at this time. However, that’s something we are going to watch as we get closer to the weekend.

Skies will slowly clear behind the front and the less humid air from the north and northwest should take a big bite out of the weekend humidity. Look for clearing skies either late Monday or into Tuesday, with highs for both days in the upper 70s. The real impacts of the front arrive on Wednesday, with cooler air taking morning lows into the low 50s once again and highs topping out in the low 70s under mainly sunny skies.

All remains quiet across the tropical Atlantic.

