VIDEO: More than 150 La. National Guard soldiers set to deploy to Kuwait

More than 150 Louisiana National Guard soldiers said goodbye to family and friends Wednesday as they head for a deployment in Kuwait.

Soldiers with the National Guard's 1020th Engineer Company, 527th Engineer Battalion, 225th Engineer Brigade said their farewells on Wednesday, October 18 before heading to Kuwait. A deployment ceremony was held at Avoyelles Public Charter School in Mansura.

At the ceremony, the guardsmen recited the Soldier's Creed.

The unit, based out of Marksville, will deploy to Kuwait and other locations for nine months to provide vertical construction operations to improve forward operating base conditions in support of Operation Spartan Shield. The soldiers will complete mobilization training at Fort Bliss in Texas before heading overseas.

The 1020th Engineer Company deployed to Kuwait back in 1990 as part of Operation Desert Storm and Desert Shield.

Soldiers from the 1020th were also activated during Hurricanes Katrina, Rita, Gustav, Ike, and Isaac, as well as during the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in 2010 and the major flooding in the Baton Rouge area in 2016.

The 1020th has conducted multiple overseas deployments to build schools and health clinics in multiple countries, such as Germany, Belize, Haiti, and Honduras.

