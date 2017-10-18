Walker man pleads guilty to murder of his mother back in 2013 when he was teenager

A Walker man has pleaded guilty to the murder of his mother back in 2013.

Eddie Robert Island III pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the shooting death of his mother, Tamila Wooley.

The then 17-year-old shot and killed his mother in December of 2013. Her body was found in her home about two days after her death. The Walker Police Department says she was found by a family acquaintance at the Village Mason Townhomes in Walker. She was found on New Year's Day.

