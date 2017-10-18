Accused serial killer's rifle matches bullets found at crime scene

Court documents reveal a rifle used by accused serial killer, Ryan J. Sharpe, has been forensically matched to bullets found at the scenes of two of the shootings.

After executing a search warrant at Sharpe’s home in Clinton, detectives recovered a rifle and at least one shotgun. The Louisiana State Police crime lab later conducted an analysis of the rifle and the bullets collected at the scenes of the Carroll Breeden and Brad Defranceschi shootings.

“The results indicate that both bullets match the rifle,” says the warrant issued by East Feliciana deputies.

Sharpe also allegedly confessed to the four shootings.

“During a post miranda interview with Sharpe, he confessed to the murder of East Feliciana Parish residents, Thomas Bass and Brad Defranceschi, and of East Baton Rouge resident Carroll Breeden,” the warrant reads. “Sharpe further confessed to the shooting of Scott Hornsby.”

The warrant indicates Sharpe described all four shootings “in great detail” and gave information that would have been known only by investigators or the shooter.

Sharpe was arrested on October 11 after calling deputies and telling them he was responsible for the shootings. He faces charges of first degree murder, second degree murder, and attempted first degree murder.

Below is the warrant for Sharpe's arrest.

