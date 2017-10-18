Accused serial killer's rifle matches bullets found at crime scene

A Walker man has pleaded guilty to the murder of his mother back in 2013.More >>
Authorities in East Baton Rouge and East Feliciana Parishes are currently investigating four recent shootings that appear to be connected.More >>
Court documents reveal a rifle used by accused serial killer, Ryan J. Sharpe, has been forensically matched to bullets found at the scenes of two of the shootings.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, October 18.More >>
A man participating in a cross country bike ride for a good cause had his bicycle stolen in Baton Rouge.More >>
A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.More >>
The man is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.More >>
The woman told deputies she sat on her 9-year-old cousin as discipline "for being out of control."More >>
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >>
The eyes of dyslexic subjects were different from the eyes of non-dyslexic subjects, which could be the cause of the disorder. There may also be a treatment.More >>
One California restaurant was reportedly caught red-handed using Popeye's fried chicken as their own, but the restaurant offered up a lengthy response in return.More >>
Blue Ash Police are sending out a warning about a new gift card scam popping up in the area.More >>
The new order grants the convicted sex offender no parental rights over a child born to a woman who said the man raped her when she was 12.More >>
