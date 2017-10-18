Specialized bicycle stolen during cross country ride for good cause

A man participating in a cross country bike ride for a good cause had his bicycle stolen in Baton Rouge.

Bob Berger is riding with a group for a nonprofit called "Bike the US for MS." The group started its charity ride in San Diego, California and the end destination is St. Augustine, Florida.

Berger said the group stopped in Baton Rouge Saturday night to rest. They were hosted by Florida Boulevard Baptist Church. At some point during the night, Berger’s bike was stolen from right outside his room.

"When we got up in the morning, I just noticed the bike was gone," said Berger. "I thought, 'Well, maybe somebody put it in a trailer or pushed it in another room.' So later that morning, I started looking for it and that's when I realized that it was gone. So, I did call police and filed a police report. They were very prompt on coming out and then start scratching my head as what I was going to do to finish the ride."

Berger was able to get another bike to finish the ride. Berger said the bicycle is tall and black with blue accent stripes. It's called the Specialized Roubaix.

If you happen to spot it, call the Baton Rouge Police Department at 225-389-2000.

