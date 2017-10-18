Man arrested for inappropriately touching child released on $75K bond

A man accused of inappropriately touching a child is now out of jail after posting bond. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Jacob Dedon, 26, of Galliano, turned himself in to authorities Tuesday.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, October 18.More >>
A trial date has been set for Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa, who is accused of bribery. The judge ordered the trial to begin on March 13, 2018 following a hearing Wednesday morning.More >>
Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left two people dead Wednesday morning. The Denham Springs Police Department identified the victims as Wesley Prevost, 22, of Independence, and Allen Shelton Jr., 26, of Robert.More >>
A woman is accused of stabbing her live-in boyfriend with a kitchen knife after reportedly finding a picture on his phone of him and another woman, according to police.More >>
A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.More >>
The man is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.More >>
Blue Ash Police are sending out a warning about a new gift card scam popping up in the area.More >>
The tragic death of a 3-year-old girl on Saturday prompted city leaders to have a meeting to discuss grease traps in the city. The grease trap at Bruster’s on East University Drive is where Sadie Andrews accidentally drowned.More >>
The woman told deputies she sat on her 9-year-old cousin as discipline "for being out of control."More >>
Trump has been criticized for not reaching out right away to relatives of the four killed in Niger.More >>
One California restaurant was reportedly caught red-handed using Popeye's fried chicken as their own, but the restaurant offered up a lengthy response in return.More >>
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >>
