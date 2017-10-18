Man arrested for inappropriately touching child released on $75K bond

A man accused of inappropriately touching a child is now out of jail after posting bond.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Jacob Dedon, 26, of Galliano, turned himself in to authorities Tuesday.

Sheriff Craig Webre said detectives began investigating a reported molestation on September 29. He added they uncovered evidence that indicated Dedon had "inappropriate sexual contact with a child under the age of 10."

Officials said Dedon was booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center in Thibodaux on a charge of sexual battery.

Records show he was released later in the day after posting a $75,000 bond.

Investigators said Dedon was also ordered to stay away from the victim.

