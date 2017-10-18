Wildcats preseason favorite to win SEC, LSU picked to finish last

The 2017 LSU men's basketball team will finish dead last in the Southeastern Conference, according to a panel of both SEC and national media members.

The Kentucky Wildcats are the favorites to win the SEC basketball championship, followed by Florida and Texas A&M.

The Tigers did not land anyone on the first or second preseason All-SEC teams.

The overlooking of LSU may have to do with many unknowns heading into the 2017-2018 season.

Head coach Will Wade enters his first season at LSU and has made several new additions to the 2017 Tiger basketball team.

LSU's No. 16 recruiting class consists of Tremont Waters (PG/West Haven, CT), Brandon Rachal (G/Natchitoches, LA), Galen Alexander (F/Breaux Bridge, LA) and Mayan Kiir (F/Bradenton, FL).

The team also has three transfers: Randy Onwuasor (G/Southern Utah), Jeremy Combs (F/North Texas) and Daryl Edwards (G/Northwest Florida State).

The Tigers begin the 2017 season against Alcorn State on Friday, Nov. 10 in the PMAC.

Preseason Media Poll

1. Kentucky

2. Florida

3. Texas A&M

4. Alabama

5. Missouri

6. Arkansas

7. Vanderbilt

8. Georgia

9. Auburn

10.Ole Miss

11.South Carolina

12.Mississippi State

13.Tennessee

14.LSU

First Team All-SEC

KeVaughn Allen (G/Florida)

Yante Maten (F/Georgia)

Hamidou Diallo (G/Kentucky)

Michael Porter, Jr. (F/Missouri)

Robert Williams (F/Texas A&M)

Second Team All-SEC

Collin Sexton (G, Alabama)

Kevin Knox (F, Kentucky)

Terence Davis (G, Ole Miss)

Deandre Burnett (G, Ole Miss)

Quinndary Weatherspoon (G, Mississippi St.)

Tyler Davis (C, Texas A&M)

Matthew Fisher-Davis (G/F, Vanderbilt)

SEC Player of the Year (tie)

Yante Maten: Georgia

Michael Porter, Jr.: Missouri

Robert Williams: Texas A&M

