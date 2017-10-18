Kristin Courville and Eric DiSanto release new album

Local singer songwriters and Nashville regulars Kristin Courville and Eric DiSanto developed their craft either as solo artists or performing with cover bands. DiSanto has two solo albums under his belt ... "I'll Sail My Ship From Here" and "Two".

After extensive touring throughout the south and on east coast, their combined musical talent will officially come together with the release of their first album, "Forty-Two Miles." on Thursday, November 2nd, 7:00pm at the Mid City Ballroom on South Acadian Thruway in Baton Rouge.

Advanced tickets are available for the album release party at Brown Paper Tickets for $10. Tickets will also be available at the door for $15.

For more information on Kristin and Eric's music, check out their website at KristinAndEricMusic.com.