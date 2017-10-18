Russell Gage Jr. making big plays for LSU in different ways

Former Redemptorist High star Russell Gage Jr. started as a defensive back at LSU, but finally, towards of his junior year began to make an impact as a wide receiver.

This season, Gage has become an explosive offensive weapon, while making big plays on special teams as well.

"Just the ultimate athlete," said junior offensive lineman Garrett Brumfield. "He's a guy that could take a paper ball and do tricks with a trash can. Just a guy that's amazingly, amazingly athletic and I'm just happy for Russell."

Gage caught three passes for 28 yards against Auburn, including a 14-yard touchdown strike from Danny Etling. He was also handed the ball twice, including a 70-yard run that set up LSU’s first touchdown in the game.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.