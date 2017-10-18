Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend, reportedly over finding picture on his phone of another woman

A woman is accused of stabbing her live-in boyfriend with a kitchen knife after reportedly finding a picture on his phone of him and another woman, according to police.

Court documents state Aquanetta Bowie, 32, of Baker, was arrested in connection with the incident. The paperwork indicated Bowie's three children were home during the incident.

According to the arrest warrant, the victim was stabbed in the arm, stomach, and lower back. It added the handle broke while the blade was still lodged in his lower back.

The victim was taken to the hospital. His condition was not released.

Bowie was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of attempted second-degree murder and domestic abuse battery child endangerment.

Bond has not been set.

