Clerk of Courts Office employee accused of using property to bond people out of jail

A worker with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Courts Office is facing malfeasance charges.

According to the arrest warrant, Mallory Williams, 51, of Baton Rouge, used property on three separate occasions to bond people out of jail. It added Williams showed identification and signed documents stating he was not an officer of the court.

Court officers are not allowed to bond people out of jail.

Below are details from the warrant of the instances in which Williams acted as a personal surety:

In July of 2015, the accused used property located in East Baton Rouge Parish as secured personal surety for an individual arrested for the distribution and manufacturing of narcotics with a $10,000 bond.

In April of 2016, the accused used property located in the Zion City area of East Baton Rouge Parish to be used as secured personal surety for an individual arrested for 2nd degree kidnapping, sexual battery, aggravated assault with a firearm, and video voyeurism. The suspect’s bond was $100,000.

In October of 2017, the accused used property located in East Baton Rouge Parish as secured personal surety for an individual arrested for 2nd degree murder with a $250,000 bond.

Williams was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on three counts of malfeasance in office.

Court documents show he was released after posting a $3,000 bond.

