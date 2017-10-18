Clerk of Courts Office employee accused of using property to bond people out of jail

A worker with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Courts Office is facing malfeasance charges. According to the arrest warrant, Mallory Williams, 51, of Baton Rouge, used property on three separate occasions to bond people out of jail.More >>
A worker with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Courts Office is facing malfeasance charges. According to the arrest warrant, Mallory Williams, 51, of Baton Rouge, used property on three separate occasions to bond people out of jail.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, October 18.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, October 18.More >>
Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left two people dead Wednesday morning. The Denham Springs Police Department reported it happened on I-12 West just before Juban Road around 7 a.m.More >>
Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left two people dead Wednesday morning. The Denham Springs Police Department reported it happened on I-12 West just before Juban Road around 7 a.m.More >>
Sources said the man arrested in connection with three murders and another shooting that left a man injured actually called and turned himself in to authorities and prosecutors explained that a fairly new provision in Louisiana's law books could be used on the accused serial killer.More >>
Sources said the man arrested in connection with three murders and another shooting that left a man injured actually called and turned himself in to authorities and prosecutors explained that a fairly new provision in Louisiana's law books could be used on the accused serial killer.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating how a bus caught fire late Tuesday night. It happened at Friendship Capitol High on North 23rd Street in Baton Rouge.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating how a bus caught fire late Tuesday night. It happened at Friendship Capitol High on North 23rd Street in Baton Rouge.More >>
The man is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.More >>
The man is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.More >>
The woman told deputies she sat on her 9-year-old cousin as discipline "for being out of control."More >>
The woman told deputies she sat on her 9-year-old cousin as discipline "for being out of control."More >>
One California restaurant was reportedly caught red-handed using Popeye's fried chicken as their own, but the restaurant offered up a lengthy response in return.More >>
One California restaurant was reportedly caught red-handed using Popeye's fried chicken as their own, but the restaurant offered up a lengthy response in return.More >>
Trump has been criticized for not reaching out right away to relatives of the four killed in Niger.More >>
Trump has been criticized for not reaching out right away to relatives of the four killed in Niger.More >>
Crystal Leatherman told WBTV Monday that she was stunned when she recently went to visit her son’s grave and the grave marker was gone.More >>
Crystal Leatherman told WBTV Monday that she was stunned when she recently went to visit her son’s grave and the grave marker was gone.More >>
Under the lawmakers' agreement, the payments would continue for two years while states were given more leeway to let insurers sidestep some coverage requirements imposed by President Barack Obama's health care law.More >>
Under the lawmakers' agreement, the payments would continue for two years while states were given more leeway to let insurers sidestep some coverage requirements imposed by President Barack Obama's health care law.More >>
Rapper Lil Boosie is suing Dillard’s Inc. and the Biloxi Police Department over an altercation that happened inside Edgewater Mall during spring break back in April.More >>
Rapper Lil Boosie is suing Dillard’s Inc. and the Biloxi Police Department over an altercation that happened inside Edgewater Mall during spring break back in April.More >>
The new order grants the convicted sex offender no parental rights over a child born to a woman who said the man raped her when she was 12.More >>
The new order grants the convicted sex offender no parental rights over a child born to a woman who said the man raped her when she was 12.More >>
Blue Ash Police are sending out a warning about a new gift card scam popping up in the area.More >>
Blue Ash Police are sending out a warning about a new gift card scam popping up in the area.More >>
The tragic death of a 3-year-old girl on Saturday prompted city leaders to have a meeting to discuss grease traps in the city. The grease trap at Bruster’s on East University Drive is where Sadie Andrews accidentally drowned.More >>
The tragic death of a 3-year-old girl on Saturday prompted city leaders to have a meeting to discuss grease traps in the city. The grease trap at Bruster’s on East University Drive is where Sadie Andrews accidentally drowned.More >>