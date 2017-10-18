Police identify 2 killed in crash on I-12 in Denham Springs

Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left two people dead Wednesday morning.

The Denham Springs Police Department identified the victims as Wesley Prevost, 22, of Independence, and Allen Shelton Jr., 26, of Robert.

Police reported it happened on I-12 West just before Juban Road around 7 a.m.

Investigators said the Honda Accord that Prevost was driving went off the road and hit several trees in the nearby wooded area. They added one person was thrown from the vehicle. That victim was taken to Oschner Hospital with serious injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival there.

Officers reported finding the other person dead inside the vehicle.

One lane of I-12 was closed for about three hours to allow for the investigation and cleanup of the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

