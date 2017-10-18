Crash on I-12 in Denham Springs leaves 2 dead, investigation ongoing

Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left two people dead Wednesday morning.

The Denham Springs Police Department reported it happened on I-12 West just before Juban Road around 7 a.m.

Investigators said the vehicle went off the road into the nearby wooded area. They added one person was thrown from the vehicle. That person was taken to Oschner Hospital with serious injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival there.

Officers reported finding a second person dead inside the vehicle. Names have not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

